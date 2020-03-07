Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Danny Tidwell

The gifted dancer, who was the runner-up on season 3 of So You Think You Can Dance, died on March 6 at the age of 35. Choreographer and dancer Travis Wall announced his brother’s death in an Instagram post on March 7. “My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother . And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone,” the Emmy winner wrote alongside five photos of Tidwell. “You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.” Choreographer and actress Debbie Allen was among those who posted tributes to the dancer on social media. “Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dancing genius ‘Prince amongst Paupers’ you are in God’s Ensemble. We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, Mama D,” she wrote on Instagram and shared a clip of the dancer performing. In 2010, Tidwell moved to Oslo, where he was a soloist with the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet. Wall later posted an update on his Instagram Stories, writing, “For those asking. My brother Danny was killed yesterday in a car accident. After all he’s been thru. I can’t believe he was taken away so sudden from us.”