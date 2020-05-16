Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Fred Willard

The comedy veteran, who was nominated for an Emmy award for playing Phil Dunphy’s father on Modern Family, died of natural causes on May 15 at the age of 86. His daughter, Hope, said in a statement that he passed “very peacefully.” Willard, who was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show host for his mid-’80s series What’s Hot, What’s Not and scored three Emmy nods for his appearances on Everybody Loves Raymond, also starred in several Christopher Guest mockumentaries including This Is Spinal Tap and A Mighty Wind. Guest’s wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, paid tribute to the actor on Twitter on May 16, writing, “How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed [wife] Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.”