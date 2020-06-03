Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Jerry Sloan

Former Utah Jazz head coach died at 78 on May 22. The NBA announced the news, revealing he passed away from complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz,” the statement from the team he coached for 23 years read. “He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.”