Kurt Thomas

On June 5, the first U.S. male to win gold at the Gymnastic World Championships, died after suffering a stroke. The 64-year-old athlete had suffered a stroke on May 24. “I lost my universe, my best friend and my soul mate of 24 years,” his wife, Beckie Thomas, told the International Gymnast Magazine. “Kurt lived his life to the extreme, and I will be forever honored to be his wife.”