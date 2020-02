Mary Higgins Clark

The best-selling suspense novelist died of natural causes in Naples, Florida, on January 31 at the age of 92. Clark wrote more than 40 books during her long career, selling more than 100 million copies in the U.S. alone. In 2000, the mother of five signed a $64 million contract for her next five books, making her the highest-paid female author in the world at the time.