Naya Rivera

The former Glee actress died in July at the age of 33. Her body was recovered from Lake Piru in the Ventura County area of Los Angeles on July 13, after she was declared missing five days earlier. Rivera was first reported missing when she was late to return her boat rental during an outing with her 4-year-old son, Josey. A boater located the vessel, along with Josey that afternoon, but she was nowhere to be found.