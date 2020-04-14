Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We’ve Lost

Tarvaris Jackson

The former NFL player died on April 12, after being transported to a local hospital following a single-car accident in Alabama. Jackson played for the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks across his 10 seasons in the league. “One of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere,” a statement from the Minnesota team read on April 13.