RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2020: Stars We've Lost By Us Weekly Staff June 19, 2020 Courtesy Tray Savage/Instagram 103 1 / 103 Tray Savage The rapper (real name Kentray Young) died on June 19 after a fatal shooting in Chicago. He was 26.