Anthony Barajas

The TikTok star, known by his username @itsanthonymichael, died on July 31 due to his injuries from a shooting five days earlier, police confirmed. The 19-year-old was in a Corona, California, movie theater watching The Forever Purge when a shooter opened fire. While another victim died immediately, Barajas spent days on life support before succumbing to his injuries. A suspect is in custody.