Jessica Walter

The Arrested Development alum died in her sleep on March 24, Deadline reported the following day. The Emmy-winning actress’ daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed her death in a statement on March 25. “Her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off,” she said of her late mother. “While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”