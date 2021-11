Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark (4:40:24)

The couple participated in the New York Road Runners’ Virtual Resolution 5K in New York City’s Central Park in January 2021. They finished at about the 30-minute mark, which kicked off Clark’s training for both the London and New York City Marathon.

When the Bachelorette alums ran the 2021 NYC Marathon together, they came in at 4:40:24 — and shared a sweet embrace at the finish line.