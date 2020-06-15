Behind-the-Scenes Fun

Based on the blooper reel alone, it’s clear the cast of Outer Banks — and Cline and Stokes — had a blast filming the show.

Stokes and Rudy Pankow (JJ) also lived together while filming in Charleston. “On the weekends people would come over, and we would blast music and play games and shoot the s—t,” Stokes told Refinery29. “We just liked being close and we wanted to spend every second of our time together because we were just so thankful for the opportunity at hand. Work didn’t feel like work.”