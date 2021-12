December 2021

The twosome made their red carpet debut at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards where Handler told E! correspondent Laverne Cox that she was the one who initiated their romance.

“I had to make the moves. He’s too polite and he’s a gentleman,” the Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang author revealed. “Finally, I said, ‘Jo, what’s the deal? Do you have a crush on me or don’t you?’ And then I moved in on him.”