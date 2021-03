5. He Records Music Under the Name Something Out West

Chet’s passion for music began in 2011 when he released an homage to Wiz Khalifa‘s “Black and Yellow” inspired by the Northwestern school colors, white and purple. At the time, he used the stage name Chet Haze. He later teamed up with pal Drew Arthur, releasing two singles under the name FTRZ in 2018. The duo rebranded again two years later, becoming Something Out West.