Celebrity News

Chill Out Like Shay Mitchell With Redwood Outdoors’ Cold Plunge Kit, Upgrade Your Wellness Routine (Exclusive)

Chill Out Like Shay Mitchell With Redwood Outdoors Cold Plunge Kit and Upgrade Wellness Routine 175
Shay Mitchell is always cool — partly because she kicks off her day with a cold plunge.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 36, uses the Pacific Cold Plunge Kit by Redwood Outdoors, a wooden tub designed for a cold soak. Described as the “ultimate choice for cold plunge luxury,” the product comes in a brushed stainless steel liner that has a high-powered heating and cooling system.

Per a description on the Redwood Outdoors website, cold therapy can help individuals improve sleep, boost their immune system and promote overall health. The tub, which can be set up in minutes, comes with an easy-to-use touchscreen display to change settings. The controls can also be adjusted remotely via a cellphone.

Users can upgrade their purchase by adding on a wooden tub cover, a floating thermometer or cleaning kits.

Keep scrolling for more on the cold plunge kit and other items the stars are buzzing about this week:

