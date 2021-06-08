Bachelor

Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe, JoJo Fletcher and More React to Chris Harrison’s Franchise Exit

By
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrisons Franchise Exit After Scandal
 Rob Latour/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
22
13 / 22
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Erica Rose

The season 9 Bachelor contestant replied to Harrison’s post, writing, “Thank you for the memories.”

Back to top