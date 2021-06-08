Bachelor

Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe, JoJo Fletcher and More React to Chris Harrison’s Franchise Exit

By
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrisons Franchise Exit After Scandal
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
22
20 / 22
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

JoJo Fletcher

“Love you my friend❤️,” the season 12 Bachelorette wrote via Instagram.

Back to top