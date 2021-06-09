Rachel Lindsay

“I gotta say, I am [shocked]. I wasn’t expecting for it to happen, not after the announcement,” the season 13 Bachelorette said on Extra.

Lindsay, whose February 2021 interview with Harrison about Rachel Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past sparked the host’s initial temporary leave from the franchise, also wondered who made the decision.

“It’s been 19 years and if you do watch the show we saw less and less of Chris,” she added. “Nineteen years is a big accomplishment. Maybe that’s the case. We don’t know. Maybe they were ready to move on. Maybe Chris wanted to move on after all this.”