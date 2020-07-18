April 2020

Though the longtime couple couldn’t be more in love, Hemsworth opened up about the complex reason his wife never took his last name after their wedding. “I think it was when we were coming back from America and we were living in Europe, deciding where to go,” he explained on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in April. “It was a complication of passports and so on.” Days later, the pair celebrated the premiere of Netflix’s Extraction with a stunning sunset selfie amid the coronavirus pandemic.