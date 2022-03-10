Calling Truce

“Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” the realtor explained on E!’s Daily Pop in September 2021. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

El Moussa noted that he would “certainly” take back the argument if he could.

“I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again,” he added at the time.