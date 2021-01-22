The Cheating Claims

Following the split news, Dale was accused of cheating on Clare, with an eyewitness telling E! News that he enjoyed a “candlelit dinner” with an unidentified woman at Cipriani Downtown in New York City in November 2020 (the same month his proposal to Clare aired on ABC).

While the outlet reported that it looked like a date, a source told Us that woman is simply “a longtime friend” of the aspiring entertainment host.

“There is zero truth to any cheating rumors,” the source claimed. “Dale was faithful the entire time he was dating Clare. He never cheated on her.”

Clare, meanwhile, has yet to publicly react to the cheating allegations.