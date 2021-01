Where They Stand Now

While Dale told a photographer on January 19 that he believes he and Clare will be “cool” in the future, the hairdresser wrote on January 21 via Instagram that she is “crushed” by the split. (An insider also told Us that Clare is “not holding up well” at the moment.)

Dale seemingly tried to send support to his ex by “liking” Clare’s post. The twosome also still follow each other via Instagram.