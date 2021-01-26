Telling the full story. On Tuesday, January 26, Colton Underwood released the paperback version of The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV. The memoir, released in March 2020, chronicled his time on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor, where he met and fell in love with Cassie Randolph.

The paperback version includes a new chapter, titled “The Next Chapter,” which the former NFL player, 29, wrote in July 2020. The following month, he revealed that Randolph, 25, signed off the new pages, which detail his battle with coronavirus and their breakup, which they revealed via Instagram in May 2020.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us,” the season 23 Bachelor wrote via Instagram at the time. She echoed the statement, noting that “neither” of them were ready to share their split news but felt that they needed to.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” the California native wrote. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

However, the process of posting that statement was much more emotional that it seemed, he explained in the new chapter.

Scroll through the gallery for everything Underwood revealed in “The Next Chapter.”