Doing his part. Colton Underwood has donated his plasma to Children’s Hospital Colorado following his recovery from coronavirus.

The Bachelor alum, 28, revealed via Instagram on Thursday, May 14, that he had made a blood donation while visiting the medical facility.

“Today, I had the pleasure to be around the amazing staff at Children’s Hospital Colorado. I was finally able to donate my convalescent plasma/blood in hopes that it is used for patients recovering from Covid-19 and research purposes,” Underwood captioned one photo of himself sitting next to a medical care worker and another picture holding up his plasma donation.

He added, “It was meaningful to be able to make the donation to a hospital that has played a role in my life these last few years and is familiar to me. Thank you again to the doctors and nurses that put in so much effort day in and day out to figure this thing out. I’m looking forward to seeing you again soon for round 2!”

Underwood announced on March 20 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and described his multiple symptoms.

“I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he explained via Instagram. Three days later, he wrote that he had a cough, night sweats and shortness of breath. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this.”

The former NFL player shared via Instagram on April 7 that he had made “a full recovery” and announced his plan to help fight the disease. He also thanked his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and her family for taking care of him.

“I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus,” Underwood wrote. “I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family.”

Bachelor Nation fans were concerned that Randolph, 25, and Underwood had split after the pair stopped posting about each other on social media in April. However, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 12, that the former reality star is just spending time with his family in Colorado.

“Everything is fine,” the insider said. “[Colton] is just in Colorado visiting with his family since he hasn’t been with them since the pandemic broke and recovering from COVID-19 himself. He was with Cassie up until the night he left for Colorado, but he’ll be back in L.A. soon. They’re both just enjoying time with their families.”

