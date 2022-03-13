No more “Chasing Cars” — it’s all about chasing Court! Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been going strong since 2013, and their nearly eight-year relationship has only continued to bloom in the time since.

After first being introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran, the former Friends star and Snow Patrol musician began dating in September 2013, entering a whirlwind romance that saw them getting engaged less than a year later in June 2014. Despite a blip in their relationship — the two called off their engagement in November 2014 but were back together by March 2015 — the stars have seemed incredibly happy together, frequently gushing about each other in interviews and on social media.

“I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman,” McDaid told Us Weekly in May 2016.

Though they’ve never walked down the aisle, the Irish guitarist made his love for the Cougar Town actress permanent when he inked her initials on his wrist in September 2016.

Two years later, in October 2018, the singer-songwriter detailed how his family has happily expanded thanks to Cox and her daughter, Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette. “We’re kind of growing as it is and Courteney and Coco often come over and we all have a big gathering,” he told Us of spending time with his siblings.

For her part, Cox frequently shares cozy Instagram posts with the Irish guitarist — whether it’s for date night, a jam session (the Shining Vale star is a pianist!) a special occasion or just a sweet selfie, the TV star is always waxing poetic on social media about her feelings for McDaid.

“He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner,” she captioned an Instagram birthday tribute to her beau in July 2021. “I love you jmd.”

The couple were forced to date long-distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which they have been separated for months at a time since March 2020 due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

Though the actress has been open about how much she misses McDaid when they’re apart, that doesn’t mean that the two are … getting down via video chat. There is “no zoom intimacy,” she told Howard Stern in June 2021.

That being said, the entertainers definitely make the most of their time together.

Scroll down to see Cox and McDaid’s romance through the years: