Was There Any Truth to the Cheating Rumors?

“That was never a conversation, even when we went through our split. It wasn’t even a thing,” Moss said of the speculation surrounding his alleged infidelity. “You really have to look past that and focus on one another. I mean, that sucked. When things are going at your character, and something you’re completely against, those are the hardest things to handle.”

A source previously told Us Moss “never cheated” on Crawley. During the podcast, Moss noted that the way he was perceived in his South Dakota hometown is what meant the most to him amid the drama. “When I go home, everybody knows me and my family. We worked really hard to build a name and respect and carry ourselves properly. That’s something that stung the most,” he explained. “But it was short-lived. I go to bed at night and not sweat about whether those things were truthful or not, because that’s not in my character. It’s just a learning experience.”