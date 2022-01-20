Church of Scientology Sued

Four of the five women who accused Masterson of sexual assault filed a lawsuit against him, the Church of Scientology and the church’s leader, David Miscavige, in August 2019. His exes, Bixler and Riales, were reportedly identified in the lawsuit. The other two women were listed as Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2.

The accusers claimed that Masterson and the church engaged in stalking, physical invasion of privacy and conspiracy to obstruct justice after the women reported their allegations against the New York native to the Los Angeles Police Department in 2016 and 2017.

Masterson denied the allegations in a statement to Us at the time, saying, “This is beyond ridiculous. I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court— and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman.”

A litigation attorney for the Church of Scientology also reacted to the lawsuit, telling Us in a statement, “From everything we have read in the press, this baseless lawsuit will go nowhere because the claims are ludicrous and a sham. It’s a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt.”