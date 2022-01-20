DA Holds Off on Charges

A source at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office exclusively told Us in February 2018 that despite the “heinous” sexual misconduct claims against Masterson, the DA’s office was not ready to press charges.

“Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey has asked the deputy district attorney Reinhold Mueller, handling the Danny Masterson rape investigation, for further investigation after the case was formally presented to her almost three months ago,” the source explained. “This case is being taken very seriously and does have top priority within the sex crimes division of the office. Not because of Mr. Masterson’s celebrity status, but because of the heinous allegations by the alleged victims.”

The insider added: “This is a high-profile case, and it needs to be airtight before any decision is made about charging Danny Masterson.”