More Allegations

Masterson’s ex-girlfriend Bobette Riales came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in December 2017, bringing the count up to five women claiming the Beethoven’s 2nd actor allegedly assaulted them in the early 2000s.

“I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me,” Riales claimed via Twitter at the time. “All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard.”

Riales also showed Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who is one of Masterson’s exes and another accuser, support, tweeting, “I applaud her strength as well #metoo #sisters.”