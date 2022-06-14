June 2022

Unglert confessed that he and Miller-Keyes had begun shopping for engagement rings — but it wasn’t going well. After joking that he was trying to convince the former pageant queen to look for a smaller diamond than the one she wanted (which is around 4.5 karats), he revealed that he threw a “hissy fit” when they first started looking. “I was like, ‘I don’t even want to be in here right now. I don’t really care what I wear on my finger, blah, blah, blah.’ … We had a bit of a scuffle,” Unglert said on a June 2022 episode of his ‘Help! I Suck At Dating” podcast. “It’s such a touchy subject. … Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don’t even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she’s the one who wants to get married.”

However, he has come up with a compromise: “I made a deal with her. I was like, ‘I’ll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck.'”

Despite all of his stresses about finances, Unglert revealed that he and Miller-Keyes “basically are married” because they share a joint bank account. “We still have our separate accounts … but we have a joint account we both put money in for house stuff.”