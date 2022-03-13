Staying musical! Legendary performer Debbie Gibson makes sure to keep her talent fresh each and every day — and she exclusively invited Us Weekly to tag along for a typical day in her life.

“I’m just playing and singing for fun right now. It’s always a great stress reliever,” the “Every Breath You Take” songstress, 51, told Us before gushing about her connection to her devoted fans. “My diehards call themselves ‘Debheads,’ and I love that actual vinyl has made a comeback!”

When she’s not working on her musical pursuits, the Wedding of Dreams actress is frequently found bonding with her beloved dogs: Joey, Trouper and Levi.

“I always take time to dote on my dachshund crew. The groundhog must have been wrong because it sure felt like spring,” Gibson told Us while taking the pups out for a walk.

The “Electric Youth” artist is a proud dog mom to her three pups.

“I have three boy hot dogs. They’re the best,” she told Forbes in October 2021. “I’m like, ‘It’s their world, we just live in it.’ I love that I get to create a world for another being where they really do think the world is perfect and revolves around them.”

The Las Vegas resident rose to fame in 1988 when she became the youngest artist to write, produce and perform a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her “Foolish Heart” single. Since then, the Summer of Dreams star has continued to release chart-topping records and star in several Hallmark Channel movies.

Gibson, who announced her battle with Lyme disease in 2014, has since been candid about taking her health condition in stride to feel her best.

“My spirit wants to win this,” the “Out in My Dreams” performer exclusively told Us in September 2017 amid her stint on Dancing With the Stars. “Though I am telling my body that it has to keep up, which is a big part of why I’m doing the show.”

She added at the time: “I’m just at a point that if I think too far ahead, I won’t get out of bed in the morning. I take it a day at a time, a dance at a time and just stay in tune with where my body is now, and I need to take care of myself. I can feel when I’m pushing myself to a normal kind of soreness and when I’m maybe pushing a muscle or a joint … that is not happy or something else where I go, ‘Oh if I continue down this path, we’re going to end up missing three days of rehearsals so I need to call it short today.’”

Scroll below to take a peek at a day in Gibson’s life: