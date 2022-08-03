On and Off

The twosome hit their first rough patch after Lovato entered rehab in November 2010 for her struggles with an eating disorder, cutting and substance abuse. Their relationship cooled off while she sought treatment, but they were back on a year later in 2011. A source told Us at the time that Lovato and Valderrama split for a brief period in 2012, but were back on by Valentine’s Day. “They stared into each other’s eyes the whole time,” a source told Us of their sushi date in February 2013.