All in! Duchess Kate and Prince William left it all on the field during a royal engagement in Ireland.

The couple visited the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Ireland, on Wednesday, February 27. Kate, 37, arrived in a red, long-sleeve dress, black tights and black booties with her gorgeous locks down. William, for his part, wore a navy suit.

As the outing continued, the Duchess of Cambridge changed into a more relaxed ensemble: a navy puffer coat, white sweater, black athletic pants and navy sneakers. She also pulled her hair back into a ponytail to kick around the soccer ball with kids at the event.

According to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, Kate played alongside the association’s “Shooting Stars.” The program “encourages young girls to play football and works to support clubs and volunteers when dealing with mental health issues.”

The duchess got a bit competitive with her husband too as he joined in the fun. William, 36, sported a navy sweater, blue button-down, black pants and blue sneakers on the field.

Furthermore, the children gifted the royals with team shirts for Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months.

The duke and duchess are in Northern Ireland for a two-day trip that will conclude on Thursday, February 28. The pair plan to visit Belfast, Fermanagh and Ballymena during their youth-focused excursion.

Earlier this month, Kate spoke out about mental health and motherhood at the Royal Foundation’s Mental Health in Education conference in London. She pointed out in her speech that there is “scientific evidence” which proves “the first few years of a child’s life are more pivotal for development and for future health and happiness than any other single moment in our lifetime.”

Scroll to see more photos from William and Kate’s visit to Belfast!