Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate to Attend Royal Celebration Together in March

Queen Elizabeth II is throwing a party for Prince Charles, and all the royals are on deck — including Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate, despite the long-rumored feud between them.

The reception will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Charles’ investiture as the Prince of Wales and his half-century of service to the United Kingdom, and it will be held at Buckingham Palace on March 5.

In addition to the man of the hour, the guest list includes Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, Princess Anne and Duchess Camilla. It will also mark the royal couples’ first public appearance together since December 2018.

In November, a source cleared up the rumors of bad blood between Kate and Meghan, both 37. “The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up,” the source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not.”

Furthermore, the source added, they have common ground: “They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to — they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

And whatever grievances they did have with one another were cleared up during the family’s Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, another source told Us last month. “Kate opened up about feeling like Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder,” while Meghan expressed feeling snubbed by Kate, the source said. “Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other.”

And as the former Suits star awaits the arrival of her first child with Harry, she has fielded parenting advice from both Kate and Prince William, who are the parents of three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months. “Both of them have spoken to Harry and Meghan about parenting, giving a few bits of advice,” an insider told Us in January. “Having been through it a few times, their ‘tricks of the trade’ have definitely been appreciated. Harry and Meghan are totally open to all help and advice!”

