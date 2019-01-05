Duchess Meghan’s Father Defends Her Amid Kate Feud Rumors

Duchess Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, spoke out in a new interview about reports she is feuding with sister-in-law Duchess Kate.

In an interview with The Sun published on Saturday, January 5, the former TV lighting director, 74, urged his daughter to smooth things over with the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, insisting, “This just isn’t like her.”

The Mexico-based retiree, who hasn’t spoken to the former Suits star, 37, since the day after she married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018, said, “If there is any animosity between Meghan and Kate they should put their differences aside.”

He added that he is “very upset” over the criticism his only child with ex-wife Doria Ragland is getting in the press. “I don’t think she deserves it and I don’t think she is doing one-third of the things she is being accused of doing,” Markle continued, insisting he doesn’t believe “that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form. But at the moment I cannot call Meghan and say, ‘What is going on? How can I help you?’”

As previously reported, Markle and his daughter have been estranged since he was embroiled in a paparazzi photo scandal before the wedding, which he didn’t attend following a heart attack. He has since spoken out in several interviews about their fractured relationship and has taken shots at his son-in-law, whom he has never met, as well as the royal family, which he described as “cult-like.”

“This whole thing should have been one of the proudest moments of my life,” he said of the nuptials and Meghan’s pregnancy — she is expecting her first child with Harry, 34, in the spring.

“Now it’s like a dream that has turned into a nightmare,” Markle told The Sun. “The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now. I’ve been a good father, I’ve done nothing wrong.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week, Meghan and Kate put any tension between them to rest over the holidays, much to the relief of Queen Elizabeth. Reports surfaced in November that the pair were at odds over Meghan and Harry’s decision to move from London to Windsor, and further away from Kensington Palace, where Kate and her husband, Prince William, and their three children — George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and Louis, 8 months — live.

