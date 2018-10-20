Duchess Meghan‘s father, Thomas Markle, talked about her pregnancy in a new interview and revealed he didn’t know she was expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry until he heard it on the radio.

“I was sitting in line waiting to cross the border [between the U.S. and Mexico, where he lives] when I heard the baby announcement on the car radio,” he told the Mail on Sunday in a story posted on Sunday, October 21.

“I thought, ‘My baby is having a baby.’ It was a very proud moment,” he added. “I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law. A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry.”

The former lighting director’s revelation contradicts reports that he had been advised of his daughter’s pregnancy before the couple announced the news on Monday, October 15. A source told Us Weekly earlier this week that “Meghan did not tell” her dad, and “he found out the same time as the rest of the world.”

Kensington Palace’s announcement on Monday included a statement from Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, stating that she “is very happy about the lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Meanwhile, Markle and his daughter haven’t spoken since the day after her wedding to the British royal in May. Their estrangement came after he didn’t attend the nuptials following suffering a heart attack in the wake of a scandal involving staged paparazzi photos. Since then Meghan’s father has spoken out about her new life in several interviews and described the royal family as a cult “like Scientologists or the Stepford family.”

The 74-year-old also admitted to the Mail on Sunday that he has yet to meet his son-in-law, who is currently in Australia with his wife on their first international tour.

“I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me,” he said. “Me not getting a call is most likely a misunderstanding about my two back-to-back heart attacks and me missing the wedding. There has been so much misinformation and lies that perhaps made them mistrust me.”

He added that he thinks his daughter will be a great mom.

“I wasn’t surprised by the baby announcement. Meghan loves children and she and Harry have been talking about wanting a family from the start. I’m delighted for them both,” Markle said. “She’s always been wonderful with children and most of her friends have families so she’s used to being around kids. She will make a fantastic mother.”