Fit for a royal! Duchess Meghan’s former residence in Los Angeles, which she occupied before she starred in Suits or met Prince Harry, is on the market.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom colonial style home is listed for $1.8 million. The 2,000-square-foot house features an open floor plan, large kitchen with an eat-in breakfast area, hardwood floors, alfresco dining area, retro fireplace and big yard with a built-in awning.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, lived in the house during her marriage to Trevor Engelson. The two tied the knot in September 2011 and divorced in August 2013. Following their split, she relocated to Toronto, where she filmed Suits.

Meghan moved to London shortly after announcing her engagement to Harry, 34, in November 2017. A source told Us the following month that the former actress was “incredibly moved” by the response she received after making the U.K. her permanent home. “People have been so supportive,” the insider said. “And the overall reaction has been really warm. She has been really touched by the incredible reception. Everything is still really new.”

The royal couple made another big change in April when they relocated from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. The move occurred one month before the pair welcomed their first child, son Archie. “The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby,” a source revealed.

Meghan and Harry renovated the home — built in 1801 — to their liking. “Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out,” the insider added. “They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”

The duo faced reports in July that they set strict rules for their neighbors, including not speaking to them. “The Duke and Duchess didn’t request this, didn’t know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Us in a statement.

An insider revealed last month that Meghan “really likes living in Windsor,” because it “feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

Scroll to see more photos of Meghan’s former L.A. home!