



Setting the record straight. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have not issued a series of strict rules for their neighbors at Windsor despite recent reports.

“The Duke and Duchess didn’t request this, didn’t know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Us Weekly in a statement on Sunday, July 28.

The clarification comes on the heels of new stories that the Suits alum, 38, and the former military pilot, 34, had put forth demands for those who live near their new Frogmore Cottage home.

“Don’t approach or instigate conversation if you see the Royal couple. Do say ‘Good Morning’ or some other pleasantry if they speak to you,” the list of rules allegedly read, according to The Sun. “Don’t pet or stroke their dogs, even if they come over to you. Don’t offer to walk their dogs. Don’t ask to see baby Archie or offer to babysit. Don’t post anything through the letterbox of Frogmore Cottage.”

Meghan and Harry — who wed in May 2018 — moved from Kensington Palace to their countryside abode weeks before the California native gave birth to the couple’s 2-month-old son, Archie. While the new parents didn’t issue the aforementioned set of rules, their choice to uproot from their former residence was impacted by their hope to keep their life with Archie as private as possible.

“She really likes living in Windsor,” an insider told Us earlier this month of Meghan. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

As for keeping their life as normal as possible, a second source explained to Us that the twosome “made the decision to have no live-in staff at Frogmore Cottage.”

Added the source: “So while they do have a housekeeper and nanny on weekdays, evenings and weekends are for themselves. It’s all part of wanting the most normal family environment for Archie.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to travel to Africa with Archie in October, which will mark their first royal tour as a family of three.

“The couple have employed a female nanny who’ll be helping them throughout the tour,” the source told Us, noting that their help is “an older lady with 20-plus years of experience.”

