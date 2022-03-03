Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s Relationship Timeline

His No. 1 fan! Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been going strong for a decade — without walking down the aisle.

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky revealed that her mother, Janet Jones, introduced her and the professional golfer.

“She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night,” Paulina told Golf Digest in 2014. “So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

The pair got engaged in 2013 but didn’t rush wedding plans. They also welcomed sons Tatum and River in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not, [but] we’re so in love,” she gushed on her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky’s “The Netchicks” podcast in 2021.“I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. … Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”

Their love story hasn’t been a perfect fairy tale, however. In September 2018, Paulina sparked split rumors when she scrubbed the PGA champion from her social media pages. That same month, a report surfaced that Johnson cheated with a woman named Yassie Safai, who allegedly belonged to the same California country club as the twosome. Safai denied the claims at the time, while the couple never publicly acknowledged the rumor.

“My world has been turned upside down. … I am not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson. Nor have we had any prior relationship,” she wrote via Instagram. “I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood country club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe 4 times … I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people.”

The pair moved past any issues, celebrating Johnson’s big win in Augusta in November 2020.

“Honey, i’m forever & always your biggest fan,” she gushed via Instagram after he won the Masters. “So proud of you @djohnsonpga 💚.”

Scroll through for a complete timeline of their romance: