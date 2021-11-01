Go Inside the DWTS’ Cast’s Rehearsals Ahead of Queen Night: Pics

Queen’s music isn’t easy to sing and definitely is not easy to dance to. During the Monday, November 1, episode of Dancing With the Stars, the nine remaining pairs will take on hit songs by the Freddie Mercury-led band — and Us Weekly has an exclusive look inside their rehearsals.

The night will also serve as a precursor for the network’s The Queen Family Singalong, a one-night-only event airing Thursday, November 4, and starring Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough as well as competitors Jimmie Allen and JoJo Siwa.

First, however, they must survive another week in the ballroom. In addition to their solo numbers, the teams will also perform relay dances to try and earn extra bonus points from the judges.

The first group, made up of The Miz and Witney Carson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, will perform the jive to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

Next, JoJo, 18, and Jenna Johnson, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jimmie, 36, and Emma Slater will dance a foxtrot to “Under Pressure.”

Lastly, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber and Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev will take on a Viennese waltz to “We Are The Champions.”

As the season continues, the stakes get higher each week — often resulting in more and more emotions. Amanda, 39, and Alan, 27, had a difficult time during Halloween week, something they reflected on following the October 25 episode.

“I only have the best intentions and you know, I’m just very passionate — not only about me, but about Amanda. I think she knows that I will do anything for her at this point. It’s not just the dancing show anymore,” Alan told Us Weekly and other reporters following the episode, during which he was shown telling her she needed to focus more at rehearsals. “We’re friends, we’re family, we’re stuck with each other now.”

The Talk cohost, for her part, really appreciated his stern ways and “tough love” methods.

“I know I need to be challenged,” Kloots explained to Us. “I know I can go above and beyond what I think I can. And honestly, I do think that’s why Alan is the perfect partner for me. … I don’t know if anyone else would push me the way he does and ask for the things that he knows that I can do and that I don’t think I can do, but he knows I can. He trusts me in that way, and I trust him in that way.”

