February 2020

Wade opened up about the pair’s contentious divorce during his ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected.

“Our relationship was rocky. We got together at 16 years old so we had a lot of differences and we didn’t know how to handle those,” he said in the film. “My divorce was taking forever. She wound up having 13 different lawyers in the process. So every time you get a new lawyer, the case starts over. I’m having a hard time having a relationship with my kids, seeing my kids. A lot of times she would not bring them out and I would have to get the police involved to find her. … It became ugly and nasty.”

He added: “My emotions were all over the place because on one hand, you want to celebrate a victory, but on the other end, no one wins. There’s no winner in a custody battle.”