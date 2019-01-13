Making friends in Morocco. Elizabeth Hurley and Justin Theroux were spotted out and about together at three different events in the city of Marrakesh.

The pair posed side by side at the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday, January 12. Hurley, 53, wore a figure-hugging white midi dress and nude heels, while Theroux, 47, opted for a black blazer and jeans.

The Royals alum went full glitz and glam for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship Dinner later that night, wearing a glittery, floor-length red gown as she stood next to the Maniac actor.

The stunning duo also made an appearance at a cocktail party ahead of the racing event at the Amanjena Resort on Friday, January 11. Both Hurley and Theroux wore all-black attire.

Scroll down to see pics from the two-day experience!