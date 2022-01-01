Reflecting at the Reunion

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, released in January 2022 and filmed in late 2021, brought up the old crush. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Felton teased in his solo interview.

The Brown alum had no trouble remembering what drew her to the British actor, who is three years her senior. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God had looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on on a skateboard,” she said. “And I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him. … I think the truth of it was Tom was the one that I could often be more vulnerable with.”

She revealed her daily routine to check if her crush would be around on any given day. “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was No. 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day,” she said.

Still, the two deny ever having a romantic relationship. “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us,” she said bashfully. “We just love each other. That’s all I could say about that.”

Felton added that as the only lead girl on set, he felt “protective” of the young starlet.