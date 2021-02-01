Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s Relationship Timeline

November 2016

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the Emmy nominee spoke candidly about her controversial romance with Manson, who’s nearly 20 years her senior. “I met somebody that promised freedom and expression and no judgments,” she recalled. “And I was craving danger and excitement. “I looked at my mother one day and said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get on this tour bus for eight months and see the world and have a crazy journey and find myself, and if people aren’t OK with that, I’m sorry, but I can’t live my life for other people.'”

Wood reflected on being “demonized” in the public eye while she was dating the Grammy-nominated artist. “Most teenagers are searching for identity, and I was thrown into a situation where I was supposed to have that already figured out,” she told the outlet. “Then you’re demonized for figuring it out and getting messy. People would call me a whore when I walked down the street, and you can’t not be hurt by that.”