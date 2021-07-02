Vacation Temptation

The dance teacher opened up in June 2021 about a recent shake in her confidence when it came to staying sober, telling her podcast listeners that while on vacation with Lawrence in Hawaii she almost drank. She explained that room service sent a bottle of champagne up to the couple’s room because they didn’t know she didn’t drink and after her husband took a few sips, she admitted, “never have I ever been triggered in the last two and a half years until that day.”

Burke revealed that the “same thing” happened when she went to friend’s birthday. She noted that she even told her sister at the time, “I’m two seconds away [from drinking].” The DWTS pro explained that she “can’t just have one” drink and “might as well just go into this rabbit hole for a couple of weeks,” where no one will find her. She added: “I have a lot of personal stuff going on right now at the moment, and so it’s been very … I feel like I’m walking on a really tight rope at the moment. Therapy’s not working right now.”