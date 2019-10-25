Blue Christmas

The most wonderful time of the year was far from a merry one for the Giudice family with the family patriarch out of the picture. “I’m not all about the holidays since Joe is away and since my mom passed,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Us at Jingle Ball 2018 in New York City in December 2018. The reality star added that she is “not as excited about the holidays anymore.” Teresa and her daughters visited Joe in the days leading up to Christmas before jetting off for vacation in Jamaica.