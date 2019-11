Split Decision

Teresa revealed during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion taping in January 2019 that she and Joe will “go our separate ways” if he is officially deported to Italy. Shortly after, a source told Us Weekly that the RHONJ star “has been feeling conflicted for a little while now.” The insider added that Teresa is “doing really good despite all of this and is putting her daughters’ best interests first and her own.”