December 2021

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer gushed about what it’s like acting alongside his wife on the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, who also plays his spouse on screen.

“We were in bed last night and talked for two hours because we got so caught up in the moment that we almost couldn’t even remember it,” he told Parade. “I told her, ‘This is incredible. How many married couples ever get a chance to do what we’re doing right now?’”

In the same interview, Hill agreed that working with her husband has been an incredible experience. “We’re together all the time,” she said. “And I know no matter what happens, I’m his biggest cheerleader and he’s mine.”