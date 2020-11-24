Engaged! Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel: ‘Now I Get to Hold Him Forever’ By Johnni Macke November 24, 2020 Courtesy of Brandon Frankel/Instagram 3 2 / 3 Romance All-Around The talent manager got down on one knee in front of a bed full of roses and festive balloons. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News