Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brandon Frankel: ‘Now I Get to Hold Him Forever’

Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged to Brandon Frankel After More Than 1 Year of Dating
Romance All-Around

The talent manager got down on one knee in front of a bed full of roses and festive balloons.

