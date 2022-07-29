Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper's Relationship Timeline

Finding love in the Marvel universe. After working together on screen, Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper formed a special connection off screen as well.

The couple sparked dating speculation in 2018 after they were spotted together on several outings in Europe. Amid their low-key romance, the Crazy Rich Asians actress hinted at how their similar values made their bond stronger.

“Over 10 years, you learn the importance of privacy, what you choose to share and what you don’t,” Chan told Elle UK in January 2021. “When you start out, you don’t even know what is important to keep for yourself – I didn’t anyway – whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, ‘That’s mine and it’s private.’”

She added: “For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what is for me and what I’m happy to talk about.”

Chan, who appeared in Marvel’s Captain Marvel and Eternals, later praised Cooper for his support when she publicly addressed hate crimes targeting the Asian community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think I’m so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything. Dom was very understanding and empathetic,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in July 2022. “I was quite open about how I was feeling during that time, and he was just incredibly supportive. I definitely didn’t feel I had to shoulder everything on my own. I’m really, really lucky.”

Before Cooper, the Don’t Worry Darling star dated Jack Whitehall from 2011 to 2017. The comedian addressed his relationship with Chan shortly after their split.

“I f—ked up my chance of [getting married]. I did. I could have got married, but I messed it up,” Whitehall shared during season 4 of his Travels With My Father docuseries, choosing not to name his ex on screen. “I’m sorry I’ll be attending [my sister Molly’s wedding] alone and I’m sorry you have two children who have model relationships and one who is going to be there on his own maybe trying to shag a bridesmaid.”

The Captain America star, for his part, dated Amanda Seyfried for nearly three years after they played love interests in 2008’s Mamma Mia! After their breakup, Copper was linked to Ruth Negga in 2010.

Cooper and Seyfried reunited in 2018 to film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. At the time, the Preacher alum clarified that the former couple were in a good place as costars.

“She’s a friend,” he told Attitude magazine in July 2018. “It was always going to be OK. You just have to be delicate with those situations. She’s married [to Thomas Sadoski] now. We knew we were going to be working together [again] on set, going back to a part, which was certainly going to remind us of 10 years earlier. … It was nice to spend time [with her].”

Seyfried, for her part, also addressed their dynamic, telling the Mirror that her husband and Cooper “got along absolutely fine” when she filmed the Mamma Mia! sequel.

